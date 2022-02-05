Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Achieves $198.89 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 22% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00004595 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $198.89 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,587.02 or 0.99979900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00075254 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00020990 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00029754 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.52 or 0.00496489 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.