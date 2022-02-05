Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.05

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.87. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 44,101 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $20.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

