Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,154,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $73,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 812,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 151,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

