Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Hits $8.17 on Top Exchanges

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $8.17 or 0.00019721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $15.59 million and $2.16 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00043306 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00111722 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

