PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,097.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00006699 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $934,437.69 and $2,097.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.86 or 0.07253638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00057244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,589.45 or 0.99929907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00054145 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006576 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

