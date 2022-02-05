Pigeoncoin 1-Day Volume Tops $11,627.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $402,570.27 and $11,627.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002455 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.