PIN Price Tops $0.0484 on Major Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.22 or 0.07269912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00053927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,536.41 or 1.00147160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00053190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006573 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

