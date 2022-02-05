Pinkcoin (PINK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,270.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $5,270.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.28 or 0.00253468 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007385 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001163 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016539 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,806,933 coins and its circulating supply is 434,546,497 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

