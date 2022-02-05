Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.68 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.68 million and $2,117.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.00254543 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007002 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001097 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,819,666 coins and its circulating supply is 434,559,230 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

