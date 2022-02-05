PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $3,420.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,481.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.06 or 0.00773972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.05 or 0.00233946 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00024188 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

