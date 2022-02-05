Pizza Hits 24 Hour Volume of $65.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Pizza has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $552,325.02 and approximately $65.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010456 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00057341 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.04 or 0.00326774 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000597 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.