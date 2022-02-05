Playcent (PCNT) Price Reaches $0.0338

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playcent has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $924,336.20 and $32,029.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00042689 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00110445 BTC.

Playcent Profile

PCNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.