PlayFuel Trading Down 33.5% This Week (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $788,660.99 and approximately $515,629.00 worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

