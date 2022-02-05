Playkey Price Hits $0.0121 on Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $210,903.08 and $86,024.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00111702 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

