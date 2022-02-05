PlotX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $386,968.00 (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. PlotX has a market cap of $10.31 million and approximately $386,968.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 83.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042931 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00111468 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

