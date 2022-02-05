pNetwork (PNT) Reaches Market Cap of $32.00 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $32.00 million and approximately $26.34 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001751 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00111796 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 84,463,973 coins and its circulating supply is 44,025,002 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

