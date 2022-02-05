PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 422,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of PNM Resources worth $47,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of PNM opened at $45.45 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.