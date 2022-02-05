POA Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, POA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
