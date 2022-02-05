POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Critical Comparison

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05% Broadcom 24.54% 46.31% 14.81%

79.5% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Broadcom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares POET Technologies and Broadcom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 56.84 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -13.80 Broadcom $27.45 billion 8.88 $6.74 billion $15.00 39.34

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for POET Technologies and Broadcom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Broadcom 0 4 22 0 2.85

Broadcom has a consensus target price of $663.88, suggesting a potential upside of 12.49%. Given Broadcom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadcom beats POET Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

