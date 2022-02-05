Polis (POLIS) Market Cap Reaches $2.83 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $63,890.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010533 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00058236 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00333078 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 123.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

