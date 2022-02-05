PolkaDomain Price Hits $0.24 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $748,663.46 and approximately $2,881.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolkaDomain has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00052304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.69 or 0.07228781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,492.50 or 1.00123852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00053830 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006566 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

