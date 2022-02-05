Polkamon (PMON) Hits Market Cap of $6.40 Million

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Polkamon has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkamon has traded flat against the US dollar. One Polkamon coin can currently be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00051280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.12 or 0.07223310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00053448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,571.36 or 0.99824160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00052695 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006516 BTC.

About Polkamon

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Buying and Selling Polkamon

