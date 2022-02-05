Polymath (POLY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $80.77 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $455.04 million and $80.77 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00296132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011585 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

