Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $559.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $448.62 on Friday. Pool has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $522.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.84.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,943,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pool by 5.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

