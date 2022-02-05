Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $559.83.
A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $448.62 on Friday. Pool has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $522.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,943,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pool by 5.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.
Pool Company Profile
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
