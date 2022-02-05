Poolz Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.24 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.42 or 0.00013022 BTC on major exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $16.59 million and $1.24 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.66 or 0.07252392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00057561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,568.71 or 0.99935871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00054047 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,063,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

