PotCoin Price Tops $0.0075 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $293.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,481.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.44 or 0.07264447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.93 or 0.00293938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.06 or 0.00773972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011559 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00010505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00070927 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00407150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.05 or 0.00233946 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,297,068 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

