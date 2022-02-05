Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,881,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122,580 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 6.43% of Power Integrations worth $379,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,821,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,475,000 after purchasing an additional 41,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,554,000 after purchasing an additional 51,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,193,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,662. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

POWI traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,757. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

