PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of PRA Group worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PRA Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after acquiring an additional 230,614 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PRA Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Group alerts:

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $45.33 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $721,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,241 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,367. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.