Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. Pretium Resources posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $146.83 million for the quarter. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $49,072,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,309 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 649.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,032,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,500 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,130,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1,115.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 805,747 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 450,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.63 and a beta of 0.83. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

