Primalbase Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $396.00 (PBT)

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Primalbase Token coin can currently be bought for $755.62 or 0.01197075 BTC on exchanges. Primalbase Token has a total market capitalization of $944,529.83 and approximately $396.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primalbase Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00052187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.48 or 0.07254813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00056302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,503.92 or 0.99852407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Primalbase Token was first traded on May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq . The official website for Primalbase Token is primalbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

