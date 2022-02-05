Primecoin Price Tops $0.0560 on Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0560 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $488.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008559 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,492,303 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

