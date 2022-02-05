PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $72,370.00

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $72,370.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00051413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.27 or 0.07206272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00053635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,136.23 or 1.00105256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00053256 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006449 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

