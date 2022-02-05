Professional Fighters League Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,341.00 (PFL)

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market cap of $754,427.73 and approximately $8,341.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00051529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.87 or 0.07245970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00056503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,446.10 or 0.99810741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00053684 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006605 BTC.

About Professional Fighters League Fan Token

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,194 coins.

