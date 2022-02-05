Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,130 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,515,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.27.

Shares of W opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.85. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $355.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 182.78 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $258.98 per share, with a total value of $2,589,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,513 shares of company stock worth $24,125,367. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

