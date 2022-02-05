Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,240 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,908 shares of company stock worth $50,256,617. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $197.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.52.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

