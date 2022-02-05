Profund Advisors LLC Buys 3,818 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,861 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,652,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,096,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,109,000 after purchasing an additional 734,619 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.