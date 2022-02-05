Profund Advisors LLC Buys 6,939 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $321.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 122.26 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.20.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

