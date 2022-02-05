Profund Advisors LLC Buys 9,572 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $84,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC opened at $34.75 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

