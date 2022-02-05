Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,753,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,557 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,512,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,226 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,945 shares of company stock worth $109,109,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

