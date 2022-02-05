Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB stock opened at $247.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.43. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.99 and a 12-month high of $257.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.