Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,842,000 after buying an additional 40,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after buying an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $609,874,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $336.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.08 and its 200 day moving average is $403.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.