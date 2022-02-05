Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Etsy by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after purchasing an additional 110,996 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Etsy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Etsy by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 97,639 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Etsy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY opened at $133.67 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.37 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.97 and its 200 day moving average is $214.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,410 shares of company stock worth $36,122,251. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.62.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

