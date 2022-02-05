Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,596,000 after buying an additional 297,980 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after buying an additional 189,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,457,000 after buying an additional 220,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,226,000 after buying an additional 72,648 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.62. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.