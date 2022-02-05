Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $94.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.10 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

