Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 64,785 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $3,276,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 413,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

