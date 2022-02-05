Profund Advisors LLC Has $4.77 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Atlassian by 45.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 117.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

TEAM opened at $320.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.63. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.