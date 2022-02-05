Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,920 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. raised their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,764,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $60.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

