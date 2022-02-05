Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.81 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167,792 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Baidu by 0.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,849 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Baidu by 62.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Baidu by 58.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 42.9% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $158.38 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

