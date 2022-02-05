Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1,400.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,213 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $1,599,368,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 67.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,107 shares during the period. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $437,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $155.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.05. The company has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $33,899,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Cowen raised shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.