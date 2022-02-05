Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 18,033 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1,170.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.07.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $177.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

